Featured
London police beef up resources for St. Patrick's Day
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:01AM EDT
The London Police Service is reminding residents that there will be extra resources on the street this St. Patrick’s Day.
Police say is will be similar to resources they’ve had in the past for the Irish holiday.
Officers will be out in the community ensuring everyone enjoys the holiday and gets home safely.
Police have been monitoring social media accounts and responding to invites for parties, reminding the community of the various laws so everyone is aware of the possible consequences.
On St. Patrick’s Day, police will have a designated corporate communications and public relations officer posting to social media accounts using the hashtag: #dontinviteus2urparty
