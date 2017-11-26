Featured
London police arrest man wanted in St. Thomas for assault with weapon charges
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 12:48PM EST
A 40-year-old St. Thomas man wanted for assault with a weapon and uttering death threats was arrested by London police.
St. Thomas police said there was a warrant for his arrest after an incident on Nov. 20.
Police say the man is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, one count of assault and one count of uttering threats to destroy property.
He will appear in court in St. Thomas in early December.