

CTV London





A 40-year-old St. Thomas man wanted for assault with a weapon and uttering death threats was arrested by London police.

St. Thomas police said there was a warrant for his arrest after an incident on Nov. 20.

Police say the man is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, one count of assault and one count of uttering threats to destroy property.

He will appear in court in St. Thomas in early December.