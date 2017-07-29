

CTV London





London Police and Fire Department investigators are looking into a reported arson at 144 Adelaide Street North, near Hamilton Road.

The fire was started on the outside of the home around 9:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Tina Doxtator says she was passing by and noticed the flames at the back of the house.

Her boyfriend, Melvin Albert, attempted putting out the fire, at one point getting an extinguisher from a nearby convenience store.

At the same time, Doxtator alerted four people inside home.

Witnesses say one woman from the house appeared to suffer mild smoke inhalation, but didn't require hospital treatment. There were no other reported injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects.