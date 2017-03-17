

CTV London





A couple of parties in London have already welcomed London Police as guests as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway across the city.

A party on Ridout Street was broken up by London fire and police and partyers were forced to take down a tent they had set up. Parties on John St. and Broughdale were also being attended to by police.

As of 3 p.m. London police have not reported any major incidents throughout the city.

Police have been monitoring social media accounts and responding to invites for parties, reminding the community of the various laws so everyone is aware of the possible consequences.

Police are using the hashtag #dontinviteus2urparty to remind residents to celebrate responsibly.