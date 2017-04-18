Featured
London police aim to put the brakes on street racing
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 1:10PM EDT
London police are taking part in a province-wide initiative dubbed Project ERASE to stop street racing.
ERASE stands for Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere, aimed at reducing stunt driving, street racing and excessive speeding.
So far this year, London police have charged 11 people with violating the province’s stunt driving legislation, impounding their cars for seven days.
Police say these unlawful activities put innocent people at risk of injury and death.
Anyone who witnesses dangerous street racing and speeding is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.