London police are taking part in a province-wide initiative dubbed Project ERASE to stop street racing.

ERASE stands for Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere, aimed at reducing stunt driving, street racing and excessive speeding.

So far this year, London police have charged 11 people with violating the province’s stunt driving legislation, impounding their cars for seven days.

Police say these unlawful activities put innocent people at risk of injury and death.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous street racing and speeding is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.