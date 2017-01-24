Featured
London native Ryan Gosling receives Oscar nomination for Best Actor
This image released by Summit Entertainment shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from 'La La Land.' (Dale Robinette / Summit Entertainment)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:48AM EST
Ryan Gosling has received his second career Oscar nomination.
The London native is nominated for best actor for "La La Land" -- his second such nomination after a nod for "Half Nelson" in 2007.
Gosling plays a jazz musician in the musical ode to Old Hollywood and he has already earned a Golden Globe Award for the role.
Quebec film maker Denis Villeneuve was also nominated Tuesday morning for his directing on the film "Arrival."
The film also received nominations for film editing, adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing and production design.
"Arrival" also has nine nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, including best director for Villeneuve. It also got two Golden Globe nominations.
Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049."
Also nominated was the The National Film Board of Canada's animated short "Blind Vaysha."
The Academy Awards will be held February 26th in Hollywood.
(With files from CTV London)
Photos
Director Denis Villeneuve arrives at the The Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
