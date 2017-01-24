

The Canadian Press





Ryan Gosling has received his second career Oscar nomination.

The London native is nominated for best actor for "La La Land" -- his second such nomination after a nod for "Half Nelson" in 2007.

Gosling plays a jazz musician in the musical ode to Old Hollywood and he has already earned a Golden Globe Award for the role.

Quebec film maker Denis Villeneuve was also nominated Tuesday morning for his directing on the film "Arrival."

The film also received nominations for film editing, adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing and production design.

"Arrival" also has nine nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, including best director for Villeneuve. It also got two Golden Globe nominations.

Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049."

Also nominated was the The National Film Board of Canada's animated short "Blind Vaysha."

The Academy Awards will be held February 26th in Hollywood.

(With files from CTV London)



