London man's product could appeal to singers' sense of smell
Grammy Award celebrities will have a sample of Londoner Johnson Nguyen's candles in their swag bags.
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 3:42PM EST
A Londoner will have one of his handmade products included in the swag bags given to celebrities at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Johnson Nguyen's candles will be in the celebrity gift bags at the awards show on Feb. 12.
The 29-year-old founder of Mood & Co. quit a 9 to 5 job to start his company nine months ago.
He says sales have been booming online and at 10 locations in London and he has plans to expand into Toronto soon.
Nguyen’s candles include scents of Pumpkin Spice Lighté and Scent in the City.
Right now, Nguyen is a one-man operation and creates his products out of a friend’s garage.
