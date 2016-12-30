

CTV London





A triple robbery in London has resulted in charges against a 24-year-old man.

Police say the robberies occurred at two pharmacies and a gas station in west London, within a span of about 75 minutes Thursday morning.

Medication and some cash was taken.

Police have charged the man with three counts of robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Nobody was injured and no weapon was seen during the incidents.