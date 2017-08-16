

CTV London





Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old London man has died after hitting his head on a docked boat and falling into the water near Erieau Marina.

At about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police, fire and paramedics were called to the marina.

Police say it appears the man struck his head on the side of the boat and did not resurface. Chatham-Kent Fire divers entered the water and located the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was turned over to the Office of the Coroner.

Police say they will not be releasing the name of the man involved.