

CTV London





Huron County OPP say a 20-year-old male from London is facing four charges following an attempted robbery at a Goderich convenience store.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on May 23, OPP officers responded to a panic alarm at a convenience store located on Victoria Street South.

As police responded to the call they were informed the suspect was acting in a threatening manner by trying to steal items, knocking over displays and by jumping up onto the front counter.

Upon arrival officers located the male suspect standing outside of the store in a nearby parking lot.

Police say the man refused to comply with police instructions therefore officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to take the male into custody without further incident.

The London man has been charged with robbery and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.

He remains in custody with a video court appearance scheduled for today at the Ontario Court of Justice - Goderich.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.