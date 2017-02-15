

A London resident has been arrested and charged following a number of break and enters to churches and other businesses in Old South and Wortley Village.

Police say the incidents have occurred since Dec. 25, 2016.

The break and enters all happened overnight and resulted in minor damage and thefts from each location.

A 27-year-old London man is charged with three counts of break and enter and theft.

Contact police if you have any information.