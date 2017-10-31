

CTV London





A 55-year-old London man has been charged with voyeurism and committing an indecent act in a public place near a school in Ingersoll.

Oxford OPP were called to the Harrisfield Public School on Caffyn Street in the afternoon of on Oct. 24.

Police say no kids were approached or spoken to by the suspect.

OPP arrested the suspect last Friday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and he acted alone.

He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The investigation continues.