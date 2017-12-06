

CTV London





A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Nixon Avenue.

London police responded to the shooting on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a man had been shot at the residence and taken to hospital by a citizen.

Police say the victim underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and remains in hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the investigation, the London man also facing several firearms charges.

Officers say he had a firearm with him when he was arrested.

Forensic testing will be conducted on the firearm seized to determine if it was the one used in the attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court today in relation to these charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.