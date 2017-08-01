

CTV London





A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted at a London residence Monday night.

Police were called to a home on Frances Street around 10:20 p.m. about a serious assault.

The woman was in critical condition and rushed to hospital.

Officers took a man into custody a short distance away.

Dennis George, 46, of London is charged with one count of attempted murder.

Members of the Major Crime Section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).