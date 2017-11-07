Featured
London man charged with assaulting woman in hotel room
London Police are searching for multiple suspects in a stabbing that happened early on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:13AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:23AM EST
A London man is facing charges after a woman reported she was assaulted and choked in a Wellington Road hotel room.
Police say it took place on Saturday around 6:45 a.m.
The woman says she was able to free herself and call 911. She reported seeing a weapon during the assault although it was not used.
The victim and the suspect were not previously known to each other.
The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. He was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in a London court Tuesday.
A 22-year-old London man was charged with assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and communication with the intent of obtaining sexual services.
The investigation is continuing.