A London man is facing charges after a woman reported she was assaulted and choked in a Wellington Road hotel room.

Police say it took place on Saturday around 6:45 a.m.

The woman says she was able to free herself and call 911. She reported seeing a weapon during the assault although it was not used.

The victim and the suspect were not previously known to each other.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. He was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in a London court Tuesday.

A 22-year-old London man was charged with assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and communication with the intent of obtaining sexual services.

The investigation is continuing.