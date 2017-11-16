

CTV London





London police have seized a variety of drugs and weapons following a raid on a King Street address.

London officers were assisted by the RCMP and seized numerous items on Wednesday.

• 53 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $5,300

• 11 grams of cocaine, value $1,100

• 34 grams of phenacetin, value $200

• 74 grams of marijuana shake, value $100

• 12mg hydromorph contin (1), value $24

• digital scale x 2

• Cellular phone x 2

• Brass Knuckles

• Pellet pistol x 2

• black spear gun

• $7,315 in Canadian Currency

A 37-year-old London man is facing several charges.