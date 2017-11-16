Featured
London man charged following drug raid
Drugs seized by London police on Nov. 15, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 11:30AM EST
London police have seized a variety of drugs and weapons following a raid on a King Street address.
London officers were assisted by the RCMP and seized numerous items on Wednesday.
• 53 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $5,300
• 11 grams of cocaine, value $1,100
• 34 grams of phenacetin, value $200
• 74 grams of marijuana shake, value $100
• 12mg hydromorph contin (1), value $24
• digital scale x 2
• Cellular phone x 2
• Brass Knuckles
• Pellet pistol x 2
• black spear gun
• $7,315 in Canadian Currency
A 37-year-old London man is facing several charges.