London man charged after standoff on Trafalgar Street
A man surrenders peacefully after a standoff with police on Monday, May 22, 2017. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 10:50AM EDT
A 26-year-old London man has been charged after a standoff in an east end home.
London police surrounded the residence and closed Trafalgar Street between Anderson Avenue and Pegler Street during the investigation on Monday.
Officers arrested the man without incident at about 3 p.m.
He has been charged with:
-Threats to cause bodily harm
-Threats to cause damage to personal property
-Mischief under $5000
-Assault
-Robbery
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
