A 26-year-old London man has been charged after a standoff in an east end home.

London police surrounded the residence and closed Trafalgar Street between Anderson Avenue and Pegler Street during the investigation on Monday.

Officers arrested the man without incident at about 3 p.m.

He has been charged with:

-Threats to cause bodily harm

-Threats to cause damage to personal property

-Mischief under $5000

-Assault

-Robbery

