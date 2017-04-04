

CTV London





A London man has been charged after police seized over $390,000 in drugs from a King Street home.

London police raided the house on Saturday and recovered a variety of drugs, mainly marijuana and related items.

The 28-year-old London man is charged with the following offences:

-1 count of 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Schedule II substance (marijuana)

-1 count of 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Schedule II substance (cannabis resin)

-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance (Oxycodone)

-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule III substance (Lysergic Acid Diethylamine LSD)

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com