London man charged after police seize over $390K in drugs
Drug seizure by London Police on April 1, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 2:38PM EDT
A London man has been charged after police seized over $390,000 in drugs from a King Street home.
London police raided the house on Saturday and recovered a variety of drugs, mainly marijuana and related items.
The 28-year-old London man is charged with the following offences:
-1 count of 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Schedule II substance (marijuana)
-1 count of 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Schedule II substance (cannabis resin)
-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance (Oxycodone)
-1 count of 4(1) Possession of a Schedule III substance (Lysergic Acid Diethylamine LSD)
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com
