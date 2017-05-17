Featured
London man captures tornado on video in Texas
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:00PM EDT
A London man as part of a storm chasing crew managed to capture a tornado on video in Texas.
Brian Spencer filmed the twister Tuesday, just south of McLean Texas which is 75 miles east of Amarillo.
Tornadoes were spotted in Texas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin Tuesday, killing at least two people.
The system also produced severe thunderstorms and large hail stones.
Spencer and his crew of storm chasers were safe and not injured.
