

CTV London





Following a year-long child sex abuse investigation by Toronto police, a London man along with a Kingston woman have been arrested and charged.

Police say between 12 to 14 years ago, two men made arrangements online with the child's parents to sexually abuse the child.

The pair met at a London address to allegedly abuse the child.

On Jan. 25, 2017, police arrested Martin Galloway, 56, of London.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Online, Galloway was known as “Scotdom,” “Mr. Scotdom,” and Scotdom@hotmail.com.

On Tuesday of this week, police arrested Jacquelyn Laronde, 46, of Kingston and charged her with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Online, Laronde used the email lfesavr@hotmail.com.

At the time of the alleged assault, she was known as Sean O’Toole.

Toronto police tell CTV News that the investigation resulted in four arrests in the last year, prior to Galloway Laronde's arrests.

The parents of the child involved were among the first four suspects arrested.

In total, six people have been arrested in relation to this case since 2016.

The case involves the same child who is under the age of 16.

Toronto police have confirmed to CTV London that Galloway is a local photographer that specializes in children's pictures.

From his website:

"We photograph everything from Maternity, Newborn, Children, Family, birthday's and special events. We specialize in incorporating cool antique props in our newborn photo sessions. We have two small children of our own and know how precious photographs are, especially in the early years."

Galloway was granted bail on Jan. 26 and is set to return to court March 16.

Anyone with information about these two are asked to call police.