London man arrested after several false 9-1-1 calls made
CTV London
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 12:04PM EST
A 33-year-old London man is facing charges after making several false 9-1-1 calls.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a Wharncliffe Road South residence after officers received a pair of calls saying a group of people walked into the address carrying weapons.
Those calls turned out to be false.
Then around 12:40 a.m. Monday morning, police got a pair of calls saying individuals walked into businesses on Wellington Road and Wharncliffe with weapons.
Police investigating and those claims turned out to be false as well.
Officers arrested a London man and charged him with four counts of public mischief.
