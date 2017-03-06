

CTV London





A 33-year-old London man is facing charges after making several false 9-1-1 calls.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a Wharncliffe Road South residence after officers received a pair of calls saying a group of people walked into the address carrying weapons.

Those calls turned out to be false.

Then around 12:40 a.m. Monday morning, police got a pair of calls saying individuals walked into businesses on Wellington Road and Wharncliffe with weapons.

Police investigating and those claims turned out to be false as well.

Officers arrested a London man and charged him with four counts of public mischief.