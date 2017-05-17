

CTV London





The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has charged a London man who allegedly scammed Canada Post out of $200,000 over three years.

The investigation began in July 2016 when Canada Post Security and Investigation Services alerted the RCMP that they suspected a sophisticated effort to abuse their product and services program.

Police say the investigation uncovered a person who set up 48 separate fictitious businesses that enabled him to order Canada Post products.

These products were rerouted to various postal boxes across southern Ontario where he allegedly posed as an employee of the fictitious business.

Police allege that the fraud scheme operated from April 2013 until August 2016 when Canada Post suspected the losses were the result of one person and acted to stop the fraud.

Police estimate the total fraud to exceed $200,000 to Canada Post Corporation alone.

Allan Joseph Fischer, 54, of London has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Fischer is scheduled to appear at the London Courthouse on June 27.