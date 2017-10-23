

CTV London





The London Lightning are excited to welcome two of their latest draft picks from the National Basketball League of Canada’s combine over the weekend.

With the eleventh pick in the first round the bolts drafted Bright Mensah, a 6’3 guard who played at William Paterson University in New Jersey.

In the second round the Lightning selected Canadian, Boyd Vassell, a 5’10 guard who spent time at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax and here in London at Fanshawe College.

“Bright was really encouraging with the players, his on ball defence was fantastic and he was able to knock down the open jump shots," Lightning head coach, Keith Vassell.

Vassell has high praise for Boyd Vassell as well, “He played previously at Fanshawe, and he was a player I have previously recognized before. He is a winner, a competitor, so I wanted to be able to see him compete here with our guys.”