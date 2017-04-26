

CTV London





The London Lightning have played so well this season that now they find themselves once again in the record books.

The Lightning defeated the Island Storm 123-117 Tuesday evening at Budweiser Gardens to gain their 34th win of the season, a new single season record for the National Basketball League.

The Lightning have lost just five game all season long.

London started out strong, leading the storm 34-22 after the first quarter. Royce White had a game and season high 35 points in the win.

London will face the Orangeville A’s next in their final game of the regular season, a preview of a potential playoff matchup.

Playoffs begin Thursday, May 4th.