Featured
London Lightning set wins record
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:47AM EDT
The London Lightning have played so well this season that now they find themselves once again in the record books.
The Lightning defeated the Island Storm 123-117 Tuesday evening at Budweiser Gardens to gain their 34th win of the season, a new single season record for the National Basketball League.
The Lightning have lost just five game all season long.
London started out strong, leading the storm 34-22 after the first quarter. Royce White had a game and season high 35 points in the win.
London will face the Orangeville A’s next in their final game of the regular season, a preview of a potential playoff matchup.
Playoffs begin Thursday, May 4th.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- London Lightning set wins record
- LCBO workers deliver overwhelming strike vote
- Canadian soldier dies in training accident, 3 others injured
- All aboard? Upcoming report to detail high-speed rail plan from Toronto to London and Windsor
- 430 jobs to be slashed at London Life after major cuts by parent company