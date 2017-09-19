

With just days to go before the puck drops on the 2017/18 London Knights season, the front office has traded defenceman Nicolas Mattinen to the Flint Firebirds.

The Knights receive Flint’s third round pick in the 2018 draft, the Firebirds’ second round pick in the 2019 draft, Niagara’s second round pick in the 2020 draft, and Mississauga’s conditional third round pick in the 2019 draft.

“We would like to thank Nicolas for his years with the team,” said London Knights General Manager Rob Simpson in news release.

“He has been a great member of our organization, both on and off the ice, dating back to our 2015-2016 MasterCard Memorial Cup Championship team. We wish Nicolas all the best with his new organization and with his future endeavors in hockey.”