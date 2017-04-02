Featured
London Knights going the distance with the Windsor Spitfires
The London Knights victory against the Spitfires in Windsor on Sunday, April 2 will force a Game 7 Tuesday night at Budweiser Gardens. (courtesy: TV Cogeco)
Colleen MacDonald & Brent Lale, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 5:18PM EDT
Game 6 between the London Knights and the Windsor Spitfires threatened to put an end to the Knights season in their first round playoff series, but they pulled off the victory Sunday afternoon.
The Knights’ 5 to 3 win on the road this afternoon at the WFCU Centre forces a winner-take-all game 7 with the Spitfires Tuesday night at Budweiser Gardens.
London had a 4 to 1 lead in the 3rd period, but had to hold off a late Windsor charge to tie the series at three wins apiece.
Robert Thomas had two goals and an assist. He told CTV News earlier this week that if the guys could get to a game 7, they would feel very confident about winning the series on home ice.
