London Knights fall to Otters in game three
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The Erie Otters have taken a 2-1 series lead after downing the London Knights 3-1 at Budweiser Gardens Tuesday evening.
Janne Kuokkanen opened the scoring for the Otters in the first period.
The Knights were able to even the scoring in the second however Alex DeBrincat of the Otters made it 2-1 on the power play.
DeBrincat would add a second tally in the third to give Erie the 3-1 lead and that would be the final score of the game.
Game four goes Thursday at Budweiser Gardens at 7 p.m.
