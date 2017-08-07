

CTV London





Few details are known at this time, but there are reports that several people from London had to be rescued in Hamilton following a heavy downpour of rain.

Emergency crews were called to the bottom of Chedoke Falls around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hamilton police say the family of three ventured down to the bottom of the falls when the water level was low, but after a heavy dumping of rain, they wound up trapped on a rock when water levels rose.

There have been no injuries reported.