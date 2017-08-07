Featured
London family rescued from bottom of Chedoke Falls in Hamilton
Rescue operation at Chedoke Falls in Hamilton Ont. on Aug. 7, 2017. (Marc Cormier)
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 4:11PM EDT
Few details are known at this time, but there are reports that several people from London had to be rescued in Hamilton following a heavy downpour of rain.
Emergency crews were called to the bottom of Chedoke Falls around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hamilton police say the family of three ventured down to the bottom of the falls when the water level was low, but after a heavy dumping of rain, they wound up trapped on a rock when water levels rose.
There have been no injuries reported.