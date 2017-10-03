

CTV London





A London couple has won $5 million with Lotto 6/49 after using the same numbers for 30 years.

Larry and Cynthia Cluness of London won the jackpot in the Sept. 23 draw.



“Almost 30 years ago, we purchased a Quick Pick ticket and have stuck with those numbers ever since,” said Larry Cluness, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque.



On the day of the win, Larry went to the gas station to fuel up and replay his Lotto 6/49 ticket as he usually does twice a week.

“I never use the ticket checker - I always hand my tickets to the clerk. And to my surprise, this time the terminal froze. The words ‘Big Winner’ came up on the screen and the clerk yelled out ‘You won $5 million,’” said Larry Cluness.



Shocked, Larry went directly home to share the news with his wife.

“When Larry walked in the door, he was shaking and tearing up. I’ve never seen him like that before,” she said. “When he told me the good news – I couldn’t believe it. But then I started thinking about all the things we could do.”

The parents of three and grandparents of five already have a trip planned for their immediate future.

“I have a friend in Holland who often comes to visit us. I’ve always told her that once we win the big one, we’d visit her. And now we can,” said Cynthia Cluness.



In addition to making sure the future is financially secure for their children and grandchildren, the couple plan to ensure that their home works for them.

“Stairs are difficult for Cynthia so we need to move to a bungalow or renovate our current home. Knowing that we have so many options to make life easier and more enjoyable is amazing,” said Larry Cluness.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Dundas Street in London.