A London company has been fined $115,000 after a young worker’s hand was crushed by a 4,900-pound drive axle assembly.

A courtroom heard Thursday that the worker was injured when one hand became trapped between the concrete floor and the axle assembly that had fallen from its support stands at Toromont Industries heavy equipment maintenance shop.

The device had been placed on three support stands and tested to see if was safely balanced on the support stands. However, the test was done while it was still attached to an overhead crane, and it was not solidly secured after part of the drive unit was removed.

As a result, the device fell and the worker suffered serious injuries.

Law requires that machinery, equipment or material that could fall, be secured.

Toromont, on 50 Enterprise Dr., pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to ensure this measure was carried out in the workplace.