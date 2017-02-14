

After a day of sunshine and early spring-like temperatures, the London region is bracing for the return of Old Man Winter on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London and Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Snow should arrive Wednesday morning and last throughout the day and into Thursday.

Snowfall amounts of 15 cm per 12 hours are possible according to the weather agency.

Although double-digit highs are expected for the weekend.