A snow squall warning is in effect for London and eastern Middlesex.

Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a warning.

Snow squalls are expected to develop to the southeast of southern Lake Huron Friday.



Snowfall rates under the more intense snow squalls are expected to be in the range of about 10 to 15 centimetres per 12 hours. Strong northwesterly winds will also result in blowing snow at times.



The snow squalls are forecast to shift north of the regions Friday night, but may return Saturday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.



Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.