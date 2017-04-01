Featured
Local skaters Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue win their third title
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, skate their short dance at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 2:36PM EDT
HELSINKI - Canada's ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have captured their third world figure skating title.
The Olympic gold and silver medallists, who took a huge 5.5-point lead into the free dance, scored 116.19 for their program to "Pilgrims on a Long Journey" by French Canadian artist Coeur de pirate, and Sam Smith's "Latch.'' They finished with 198.62 points overall.
Virtue, from London, and Moir, from Ilderton, made a stunning comeback after stepping away from the sport for two seasons. They've won every one of their events this season, shattering world records along the way. They broke their own world record in the short dance on Friday.
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., finished fourth with a score of 184.81.
(The Canadian Press)
