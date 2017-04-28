

CTV London





Every year on April 28 services across the country honour and pay respects to workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of workplace related incidents.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday a service will be held at the Tolpuddle Housing Co-operative at 380 Adelaide Street to mark the National Day of Mourning.

A posting on Facebook for the event reads, “The National Day of Mourning is not only a day to remember and honour those lives lost or injured due to a workplace tragedy, but also a day to renew the commitment to improve health and safety in the workplace and prevent further injuries, illnesses and deaths.”

Federal NDP Leader Tom Mulcair is expected to attend the service along with MP Irene Mathyssen and MPP Theresa Armstrong.

Transit workers will be marching to the service at 11 a.m. from the London Convention Centre.

A flag lowering is expected to take place sometime after 11 a.m.