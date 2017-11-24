

The province announced $1.3 million in funding for 48 community projects aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty, including several in London, such as the Unity Project and the London District Catholic school board.

MPP for London North Centre, Deb Matthews, made the announcement at the London Family Court Clinic in London Friday.

The London Family Court Clinic is receiving $570,400 to develop, deliver and evaluate the impact of a trauma-informed approach to counselling and community support services that works to stabilize court-involved youth.

The Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness in London is receiving $232,800 to adapt a Housing First framework to an emergency shelter context.

The London District Catholic School Board is receiving $438,100 to expand its MindUP program, which is a social and emotional learning program that seeks to improve academic performance, attendance and self-regulation in children.

M’Wikwedong Native Cultural Resource Centre is receiving $56,900 to evaluate the impact of a new Indigenous-led partnership, the Giiwe Project that aims to increase the number of people housed by fostering a more coordinated and culturally safe system of supports.