Oxford MPP Ernie Hardemann is calling on his community to support the local economy and local businesses.

Hardemann says he is doing this due to the significant layoffs in Oxford.

“Although many of our companies have been hit hard with uncompetitive government policies and the increasing cost of operating in Ontario, there are still so many great businesses in Oxford and we should do what we can to support them,” Hardeman said in a release.

“Plus, with a strong agriculture industry, there is plenty of local produce available."

Hardeman says he is building on local efforts by launching a Shop Local, Buy Local initiative to highlight Oxford businesses and encourage residents to shop at their local stores and look for local produce and products.

Hardeman will also be meeting with local business owners about the challenges they face.

“Businesses have raised concerns that with the high hydro costs, excessive government regulation and expensive labour proposals in Bill 148 they may be forced to lay off more people or look at other jurisdictions,” said Hardeman.

The campaign will include advertising, social media and a poster that people and businesses can display to encourage everyone to Shop Local, Buy Local.

“Here in Oxford we have great farmers, restaurants, manufacturers and retailers. They do so much to support the community, so let’s do what we can to support them by shopping local and buying local,” said Hardeman.