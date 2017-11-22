

Local hairdressers took home some serious hardware at the recent Contessa 2018 Awards.

The Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards - the Contessas - are the gold standard in Canadian beauty awards.

Canadian Salon Team of the Year was given to Dragonfly Salon and Spa in St. Thomas.

Canadian Colourist of the Year was awarded to Rossa Jurenas of Studio Rossa in Tillsonburg.

The John Steinberg Award for Community Service was won by Studio H, in London.