Lobo building destroyed by fire
Fire destroys a century-old building in Lobo Ont. on Jan. 31, 2017. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 2:35PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 2:49PM EST
A stubborn fire has destroyed a century-old building in Lobo.
Crews continue to battle the blaze on Highway 22 at Nairn Road that started late Tuesday morning.
It's not clear how the fire started or a damage estimate at this time.
No one has been injured.
