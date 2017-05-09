

CTV London





You can now buy booze at Loblaws in London.

The store at 3040 Wonderland Road, is one of the next 76 grocery stores across the province that can sell beer and cider, starting June 30.

The latest winning grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO.

This is the second round of Ontario's commitment to make it more convenient for people to buy beer, while opening up additional opportunities for breweries and cideries.

Currently, up to 130 grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider, including up to 70 that can sell wine. The 76 new grocery store authorizations will bring the total to up to 206 grocery stores authorized to sell beer and cider.

The Ontario government says ultimately, beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.