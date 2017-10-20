

London police have laid 28 charges in a drugs and gun bust in which a loaded weapon was seized.

Police executed a search warrant at three separate London addresses Thursday.

Residences on Wonderland Road, Platts Lane and Richmond Street were raided.

Among items seized was a loaded 40 caliber rifle, cocaine press, hydromorphone tablets, oxycodone and $22,000 in cash.

Six people in London were charged, along with residents from Etobicoke and Hamilton.