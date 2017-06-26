

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing has begun for a former Woodstock nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in late May.

The 50-year-old admitted to using insulin in all 14 cases that stretched from 2007 to 2016, and has said she believed she was an instrument of God as she killed and hurt vulnerable patients.

The crimes, which occurred in three Ontario long-term care facilities and a private home, make Wettlaufer one of Canada's worst serial killers.

A total of 28 victim impact statements are expected to be filed in the Woodstock, Ont., court where Wettlaufer's sentencing hearing is being held today.

Nineteen of those statements will be read to the court by family members of Wettlaufer's victims.

Crown prosecutors have said they are proposing a joint submission with the defence on sentencing.

They are suggesting all Wettlaufer's sentences run concurrently, with a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years on the eight first-degree murder counts, 10 years for the four attempted murder counts and seven years for both aggravated assault counts.

James Silcox, 84

The first victim impact statements came from the relatives of James Silcox, who was among the seven individuals Wettlaufer killed at Caressant Care in Woodstock.

James Silcox's family told the court he was a man of faith, and that he had been waiting for God to choose the time of his passing. "Instead, he passed at the time of Ms. Wettlaufer's choosing and the family is heartbroken by this," said a prepared statement released by several members of the Silcox family. Adam Silcox, James' grandson, read the statement in court.

"Our trust has been irreparably damaged and we are now uncertain as to the level of care that we will receive when our time comes, due to the actions of Ms. Wettlaufer," the statement said.

Other members of the Silcox family said they felt guilty for not protecting James. They explained that one sibling had been against sending him to Caressant Care, because it seemed like a "substandard" facility.

"This murder, this break in trust, has turned siblings against each other," Silcox's daughter, Jane, said in court.

The Silcoxes added that the death of James Silcox may have hastened the death of his wife, as she passed three weeks after she was informed of his murder.

Maurice Granat, 84

Maurice Granat's friend, Laura Jackson, called him one of the "best people I knew" in her statement to the court. She said she became depressed and lost her job after his death, and that his absence has left a "void" in her life.

"I will miss him always," she said.

Gladys Millard, 87

Heather Smith described her aunt, Gladys Millard, as well-known and much-appreciated seamstress in the Woodstock community. Smith said her multiple sclerosis started acting up upon learning of her aunt's death, and that it has continued to cause her problems throughout the court case.

She added that she was terrified when her mother was hospitalized recently, because she was afraid of the nurses.

Gladys Millard's daughter, Sandy, told the court that she has had a lot of trouble dealing with the fallout of her mother's death. She said she believes she is depressed, and she is trying to "fight my way back to sanity."

Sandy Millard said it broke her heart to learn that her mother physically fought with Wettlaufer at the time of her death. "It kills me to know that she cried when she was attacked," Sandy Millard said. "She fought the predator and cried out for over an hour and no one answered her."

Wettlaufer is also expected to address the court.

The Crown and the defence are expected to jointly recommend that all sentences run concurrently. They are suggesting a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years on all eight counts of first-degree murder, a sentence of 10 years for the attempted murders and seven years for both aggravated assaults.

With files from The Canadian Press