Lightning vs. Express schedule released
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:55PM EDT
Coming off a sweep of the Orangeville A’s the London Lightning are now turning their attention to an old foe, the Windsor Express.
Both teams are coming sweeps of their respective opponents and round two promises to rekindle the rivalry between the two southwestern Ontario franchises.
On Thursday the NBL released the schedule for round two. Game one of the best of seven divisional finals goes Friday at Budweiser Gardens .
- Game 2: Sunday, May 14 3 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
- Game 3: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. Atlas Tube Centre
- Game 4: Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m. Atlas Tube Centre
- Game 5: Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m. Budweiser Gardens (If necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, May 26, 7 p.m. Atlas Tube Centre (If necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. Budweiser Gardens (If necessary)
