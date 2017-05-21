Featured
Lightning sweep Express to head to NBL championship for fourth time
London Lightning fans got their wish as the team defeated the Windsor Express in four games on Saturday, May 20, 2017 to advance to the NBL final. (Nick Paparellla / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:16AM EDT
The London Lightning are off to the NBL championship series, after sweeping the Windsor Express in the Central Division final in four games.
The Lightning won 112-100 at the Saturday night game in Lakeshore.
Royce White scored 29 points for the Lightning and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ryan Anderson added 23 points, while and Kyle Johnson scored 19 for the Lightning.
This will be the fourth appearance for the Lightning in the league final.
The team is awaiting the winner of the Atlantic Divison final between the Island Storm and Halifax Hurricanes. That series is tied 2-2.
The Lightning have dedicated their season to teammate Mo Bolden and his family after the shooting death of Bolden's 6-year-old cousin in Mississippi last week.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.