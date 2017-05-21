

CTV London





The London Lightning are off to the NBL championship series, after sweeping the Windsor Express in the Central Division final in four games.

The Lightning won 112-100 at the Saturday night game in Lakeshore.

Royce White scored 29 points for the Lightning and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ryan Anderson added 23 points, while and Kyle Johnson scored 19 for the Lightning.

This will be the fourth appearance for the Lightning in the league final.

The team is awaiting the winner of the Atlantic Divison final between the Island Storm and Halifax Hurricanes. That series is tied 2-2.

The Lightning have dedicated their season to teammate Mo Bolden and his family after the shooting death of Bolden's 6-year-old cousin in Mississippi last week.