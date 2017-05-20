

CTV London





Members of the London Lightning have heavy hearts for one of their own after the horrific death of a Mississippi boy.

Lightning forward Mo Bolden is still not ready to talk about the death of his six-year-old cousin, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thursday in Bolden's hometown of Jackson, Miss., Kingston Frazier was missing for hours before being found dead.

Frazier was in the backseat of his mother’s car, which was stolen from a local grocery store parking lot.

As they get set to tip off with the Windsor Express in Game 4 of their NBL central division final Saturday night, their minds are on Bolden’s family.

"Whatever he needs, the team is here to support him,’ said coach Kyle Julius.

Police have arrested three suspects, two 17-year olds, and a 19-year-old, who are charged with capital murder.

The Lightning dedicated their most recent victory, as well as the rest of the season, to Bolden, his cousin and his grief-stricken family.

“It’s unbelievable what happened. We’re there for him. We’re already motivated and this is extra motivation,” said the Lightning’s Joel Friesen.