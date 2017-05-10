

CTV London





The London Lightning had their brooms ready Tuesday evening when they hit the court to face the Orangeville A’s.

By the final buzzer the Lightning cruised to a 121-102 win over the A’s, sweeping the series 3-0.

The Lightning are now off to the Central Division Finals, the next step in their hunt for a championship after their record breaking regular season.

The Lightning never lost the lead against Orangeville in game three, shooting 52.7 per cent on field goals and 45.5 per cent from three point range.

London now awaits the winner of the series between the KW Titans and the Windsor Express.