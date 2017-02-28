Liberals to revamp time-of-use energy pricing

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault says changes are on the way for time-of-use electricity pricing.

Thibeault says time of use saves the system money, so it can't be eliminated altogether.

The New Democrats said Monday that electricity bills in Ontario could be cut by ending mandatory time-of-use pricing, reducing the delivery charge for rural customers and renegotiating power contracts.

The N-D-P plan would see customers either choose to stay on time-of-use billing or pay a fixed rate of 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour, higher than the current off-peak rate but lower than the current mid- and on-peak rates.

N-D-P Leader Andrewa Horwath calls the time-of-use plan a failure.