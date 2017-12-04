Featured
LFD issues warning about dishwashers under recall
Viking dishwasher recall
CTV London
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 1:33PM EST
The London Fire Department is warning residents of fire hazards in certain dishwashers that are under recall.
Viking model numbers 200, 325 and 450 have an electrical connector to the heater that may fail creating a risk of fire.
That happened recently inside a southwest London condo.
There have been 157 reports of fires involving these appliances, 26 of them resulting in property damage.