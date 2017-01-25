

Today is the seventh annual Bell Let’s Talk Day aimed at raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives.

Throughout the day Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives in Canada, by counting every text, call, tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter.

CTV London is airing a two part Mental Health Series which began Tuesday evening, the first of which focusses on two mothers who open up about dealing with depression.

For those looking to join in and see how they can help out more, please visit the Bell Let’s Talk website and get your toolkit today.

Every time you talk, text and join in on social media on January 25, Bell will donate 5¢ more to mental health initiatives.

Text message sent*

Mobile & long distance call made*

Tweet using #BellLetsTalk

Share of the Facebook image

CTV London is a division of Bell Media.