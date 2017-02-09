

CTV London





A surge in demand for French-immersion education has resulted in the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) capping fall junior-kindergarten enrollment at one school.

St. Anthony in London school already has 75 JK registrants for this fall.

A hard cap has been set at 80, which the LDCSB says is within reach.

A new school, St. John in Hyde Park will open in September.

Although there is not a cap for that school yet, it could change closer to the beginning of the school year.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We haven’t seen anything like this for nearly 20 years,” said Linda Staudt, Director of Education in a news release.

“It’s a challenge for us from a planning perspective, but it is wonderful to see such a huge demand for our schools. We know that capping enrollment is a short term solution and we are looking at options to address capacity over the longer term.”