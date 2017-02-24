

Oxford OPP are looking for a cheese bandit.

They say someone broke into the Village Cheese Mill on Plank Line, South West Oxford Township sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Once inside, the suspect(s)entered a walk-in cooler and removed a large quantity of cheese.

The theft is valued at approximately $6,200.

Canadian cash was also taken from the front of the store, along with several items which consisted of DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps.

The following is a list of cheese that was taken:

2 - 3.2kg blocks of Havarti

5 - Wheels of Gouda, 2 mild, 2 medium, 1 spiced

2 rolls Smoked Gruyere

40 pounds of curds

1 - 4.54 kg Old Sharp

3 - Medium 4.54 kg block

4 - Extra Old White 4.54 kg block

2 - Extra Old Col. 4.54 kg block

1 - Marble 4.54 kg block

1 - Mozzarella 4.54 kg block

1 - Dill and Garlic 5kg

4 - 5 year white cheddar 5kg

2 - 5 year col. cheddar 5 kg

1 - White 4yr cheddar 4.54 kg

4 - Caramelized Onion 2.2 kg

2 - Onion and Parsley 4.54 kg

2 - Sizzling Hot Jalapeno 5 kg